Belmont Stakes 2017: Race Will See the Absences of Always Dreaming, Classic Empire and Cloud Computing

In horse racing, there could be no greater achievement than winning the Triple Crown. For those who don't know what the Triple Crown is, it is basically a series of three horse races wherein only 3-year-old thoroughbred horses can compete. Winning all three of these races is a great accomplishment in thoroughbred racing. However, this year it seems like there is no bid for the Triple Crown.

The 2017 Belmont Stakes is the last of the Triple Crown races, and like the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness, it looks like it too is suffering from a lack of "star power," as Forbes puts it. The Belmont Stakes will not be putting up a bid for the Triple Crown since would-be winner Always Dreaming finished a disappointing 8th place in the Preakness after winning the Kentucky Derby.

It has been confirmed that Always Dreaming will not be participating in the event as well as the Kentucky Derby runner-up, Classic Empire. Furthermore, the winner of the Preakness, Cloud Computing, will also be absent during the event, leaving Belmont Stakes lacking in big name horses. This also leaves Irish War Cry as the betting favorite, although it has not been confirmed yet whether the horse will participate in the big event this coming Saturday.

Classic Empire was the betting favorite to win after placing fourth and second at the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, respectively. But unfortunately, Trainer Mark Casse announced early this morning that the horse would not be participating because of a foot abscess.

With the absence of these horses, Lookin at Lee will become the only horse to run in all three Triple Crown races after becoming a runner-up in the Kentucky Derby and finishing fourth in the Preakness.

The Belmont Stakes will be taking place this Saturday.