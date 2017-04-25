Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Divorce Latest News: Is Ben to Be Blamed for the Separation?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have recently filed for divorce. Rumors suggest that the reason behind the couple's separation is that Affleck messed up.

(Photo: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)Ex-couple Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck.

Affleck and Garner recently filed for divorce after they called it quits two years ago. It seems as though the decision was mutual as the couple filed their petition together, as per TMZ.

Even so, the couple's exact separation date was not indicated in reports yet. The publication also said that both Affleck and Garner are seeking for legal and physical custody of their kids, Violet (11 years old), Seraphina (8 years old) and Samuel (5 years old).

The cause of their break up was not clear. But, rumors are making rounds that Affleck is to be blamed for all of this.

Reports note that Affleck's affair with their nanny caused the couple's break up. However, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Garner denied it.

The "13 Going on 30" star elucidated that their nanny "had nothing to do" with the divorce. She said that they have already decided to end their relationship even before the rumors came out.

And so, the nanny rumors are already addressed. Now, speculations claim that Affleck's alcohol abuse is the real cause of why the two decided to go their separate ways.

According to Pop Dust, a source who claims to be close to Garner said that one of the factors on the couple's divorce was Affleck's alcohol abuse.

It looks like Garner still wanted to give Affleck a chance on their relationship. Garner was even proud of him after he sought help for his alcohol addiction.

Even so, Pop Dust's source said she thought there was not enough time left to save their marriage. "It was just too little too late," added the publication's source. With that, Garner appears she is not giving Affleck another chance this time.