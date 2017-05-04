Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Divorce News 2017: Ben To Live in Own Place in Los Angeles

After getting caught up in divorce issues with Jennifer Garner recently, Ben Affleck found himself a new place in Los Angeles. Just a couple of days ago, movers were spotted near the once shared home of the ex-couple to carry Affleck's stuff to his new address.

REUTERS/ Lucas JacksonEx-couple Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck

According to reports, Affleck already decided to leave and move out of their family home to live in his new house in Los Angeles. As the movers hauled certain things from their house, he was reportedly on site to supervise everything while his things were being transported to his new residence.

A source close to Garner and Affleck recently told People that despite their divorce, the ex-couple would like to make sure that their children are comfortable. The two have been married for 12 years and have three children—Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

"He's moving fairly close by and it's all in step with what they've always said was the most important thing: their children," the source told the publication.

The source further shared that despite Affleck's departure, his children with Garner will stay at their family house. This decision was reportedly agreed upon by the ex-couple. "Jen and Ben will focus on making things as smoothly as possible for the kids. It's all about what's best for them," he said.

Garner confirmed last April 13 that she had officially filed for divorce from Affleck, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. The ex-couple first announced their separation in June 2015. Since then, although they were separated, Affleck still lived in the guest house of their family home.

Shortly before Garner filed for divorce last month, news came out that Affleck had been secretly struggling with alcohol addiction. A month before the filing, Affleck also thanked Garner in a confessional Facebook post, addressing the actress as his "co-parent."