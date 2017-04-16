Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Divorce News Updates: Garner Officially Files for Divorce After Split Announcement Two Years Ago

Almost two years ago, A-list Hollywood couple Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck announced their split. But it was not until this Thursday, April 13, that the couple officially filed for divorce.

Garner filed the divorce petition citing irreconcilable differences. It was submitted alongside Affleck's response, indicating that the couple is coordinating a harmonious end to their marriage.

In addition, the pair are seeking for joint custody of their three children - Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. The two are also negotiating a financial settlement but both will reportedly keep their individual assets and earnings. Any amount of support might also be indicated at a later date.

A source told Us Weekly that the time and date of filing meant nothing but it was simply the time that "worked best" for the couple. "The time was right. They are both happy with it and it is entirely amicable," the source added.

Since the couple announced their separation in 2015, they continued to live in the same Palisades property in California as they shared parenting responsibilities for the children. Affleck, however, lived in the guesthouse while Garner and the kids continue to live in the main house.

But with the divorce being finalized, the Us Weekly source revealed that Affleck is also ready to move out.

In a report from CNN, a source also said that the two however "remain friends and continue to co-parent their three kids amicably."

It was on June 2015, a day after their 10th year wedding anniversary, that Garner and Affleck first revealed their separation.

Despite that, the couple, along with their kids, were constantly spotted having a good time together - sparking speculations that the two might eventually reconcile. The official filing of the divorce, however, now puts an end to those speculations.

In their joint statement, the pair announced that they will "go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time."