Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: Ex-Couple Proves There Is Friendship After Divorce?

Reuters Ex-couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have been separated for over two years now, but the two still continue to have a good and friendly relationship, all for the sake of their children.

The two officially filed for divorce back in April but it seems that they still continue to spend time together not as a couple but as co-parents to their children. Just recently, the two were spotted enjoying a nice vacation in the Bahamas with their kids Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. It has been reported that the two are planning to return to the Bahamas every year as a family even when the two become officially divorced.

The two had been together for 11 years and married for 10. The cause of their separation and eventual divorce is still shrouded in mystery. There are rumors that it was caused by Affleck's persistent bachelor lifestyle, but this has yet to be confirmed. It was reported that the two tried to patch things up and even underwent marriage counseling before ultimately deciding that a divorce was the best course of action for them.

Affleck continues to live with Garner and his kids in their property but is staying at a guest house. Prior to the announcement of their separation, Affleck and Garner are the very definition of a perfect couple, with one often showing support and love for the other. So it was truly surprising when news broke out that the couple had been separated for quite some time.

Their marriage may have come to an end but Affleck and Garner could prove to be an example of how friendship is still possible after a painful divorce.

With Affleck receiving multiple offers and his career doing well, it looks like he may need Garner in keeping a healthy relationship with his kids.