Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner News: Separated Couple Cheerfully Spend Time Together

While Ben Affleck is, presumably, happy with his new relationship with Lindsay Shookus, this does not stop him from doing his good share in co-parenting his kids with soon-to-be legal ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Just two months after it was reported that Garner finally filed for divorce, reports about Affleck being in a relationship with Shookus' already emerged. However, despite the sources saying that Affleck is happy with his new relationship, he continues to responsibly co-parent his kids with Garner: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

According to reports, the soon to be legally divorced couple was recently spotted in an amiable and cheerful mood as they caught up in Los Angeles after the long Labor Day weekend, which Affleck reportedly spent with Shookus in New York.

The recent sighting of the separated couple did not surprise those who have been following their story, though. After all, both Affleck and Garner have been vocal about the importance of co-parenting and putting a harmonious front, at least, in the eyes of their children.

To recall, it was in June 2015 when Affleck and Garner announced their separation. Despite it, though, the two managed to cohabit in their Los Angeles property for almost two years until Affleck finally moved out last May.

Apart from cohabiting, the couple was also spotted together in several trips abroad, including a trip to Paris last year, when Affleck took some time off from the shooting of "Justice League," which was being filmed at a London studio at that time. As it was alleged that the two displayed affectionate acts towards each other, it was suspected that they were heading into a reconciliation, which turned out not to be the case.

While Affleck is now in a relationship with Shookus, Garner has yet to find a new man in her life although earlier rumors claimed that she had been secretly dating "Wonder Woman" and "Star Trek" actor Chris Pine.