Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Dating News: Couple Spends Quality Time in NYC

REUTERS/Luke MacGregor Critically acclaimed actor Ben Affleck is reportedly dating SNL producer Lindsay Shookus

It seems like the "Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice" star Ben Affleck and his new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus are inseparable from each other.

The couple was recently spotted having a good time at New York City's Barneys to shop for some items before they opted to head out to dinner at the French-American restaurant called Mas Farmhouse on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Then another report revealed that the actor and the "Saturday Night Live" producer were also seen on Monday, Aug. 21, as they return to their hotel in the city after spending more time with each other.

Affleck and Shookus first confirmed their relationship on July 6. But the two reportedly met several years back during one of the actor's guest spots on "Saturday Night Live."

"It's a new relationship. They are taking things slow," a source reportedly told E! News during that time. "Lindsay is very happy. She's at a good place in her life."

Prior to their relationship, Affleck was married to "Miracles from Heaven" star Jennifer Garner since 2005. The estranged couple have three children together, namely 12-year-old Violet Anne, eight-year-old Seraphina Rose, and five-year-old Samuel. The two announced their separation in June 2015, just as they celebrated their 10th year as a married couple.

Affleck and Garner officially filed for divorce in April this year and both seek joint physical and legal custody of their three kids. They reportedly remain good friends and opted to have a civil relationship as co-parents for the sake of their children.

Shookus, on the other hand, was once married with fellow TV producer Kevin Miller, whom she has a four-year-old daughter. But their marriage also ended up in divorce in 2014.

Affleck is currently busy with the post production of his upcoming film "Justice League" where he will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman. The film is slated to premiere on Nov. 17.