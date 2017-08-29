Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus' Romance Is Still Going Strong

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Ben Affleck is currently in a relationship with an SNL producer after his split from wife Jennifer Garner.

Ben Affleck and girlfriend Lindsay Shookus have been spotted walking through the streets of Santa Monica before heading to a fight night party hosted by Matt Damon in Los Angeles, California, the past weekend.

According to PEOPLE, the 45-year-old actor and Shookus went to eat breakfast together at Snug Harbor in Santa Monica and then went for a walk. Both were wearing casual clothes, with Affleck sporting a black Detroit Motor City T-shirt and jeans while she paired her cropped grey shirt with denim shorts. The pair looked comfortable with their shades on, with "The Saturday Night Live" producer hanging on to her boyfriend's arm.

That night, according to a separate report from the same publication, they headed to a fight night party hosted by Affleck's best friend, Damon, where they watched the battle between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor take place.

The previous week, the couple was spotted having dinner at Mas Farmhouse, a Greenwich Village restaurant in New York City. Sources said the actor spent the weekend with Shookus, which included shopping at Barney's New York. Affleck, who just celebrated his birthday last Aug. 15, reportedly signed autographs and accepted belated birthday greetings from fans.

Since they announced their romance in early July, Affeck and Shookus have been seen on numerous dates together.

In early July, the Batman actor traveled to London with Shookus while he was filming "Justice League." According to Us Weekly, they had dinner at Gymkhana Indian eatery and went to see "The Ferryman" at Gielgud Theatre. They were also seen on dates at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica and at Beech Street Café in Pacific Palisades. By late July, Affleck and Shookus were spotted at The Umbrella Factory supermarket in Naples, Maine.

Affleck and his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, filed for divorce in April. They have been separated for two years. Shookus, on the other hand, was previously married to Kevin Miller, a colleague from SNL, but has been separated from him since 2014.