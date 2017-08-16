Ben Affleck Bonds With Jennifer Garner and Kids; Actress Worries About Ex-Husband's Drinking

Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner have reunited to bond with their kids. After the "Batman" actor filed for divorce, he moved out of the compound where he used to live with his family. He has also moved on to a new relationship with Lindsay Shookus.

Garner has physical custody of Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, but Affleck has the right to see his children anytime he wishes.

Over the weekend, they were spotted eating frozen yogurt and pizza at Pizzana in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The former couple and their kids got the most of their time together with the "Miracles from Heaven" actress looking radiant as always.

The 44-year-old actor–director is currently in a relationship with "Saturday Night Live" producer Shookus. The pair has reportedly been seeing each other even before the filing of the divorce. But there is one thing that Garner is worried about concerning her ex-husband.

Shookus is reportedly drinking around her beau and Garner fears that Affleck might return to his old drinking habits. It took years for the actor to kick the habit. He has been in rehabilitation programs with the latest one ending just before he filed for divorce.

Despite the fact that the mother-of-three has delegated her problems with his alcohol addiction to the TV producer, she still worries for the father of her children. This is allegedly the main reason why Garner's marriage with Casey Affleck's brother did not work.

Affleck was reportedly affected when Garner was revealed to be seeing someone new, which aggravated his desire to drink again.

Although this has yet to be confirmed by the actress, there is a huge possibility that the actor will be affected. His love for his ex-wife remains in his heart not just as the mother of his children but as someone who stood by him during his darkest moments in life.