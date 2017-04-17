Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Divorce News: Ex-Couple Happily Spends Easter With Kids, but Batman Actor 'Ready to Move On'

Days after filing a divorce, which turned out to be a very cordial and simple process, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner made their first public appearance showing no acrimony of what happened.

(Photo: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)Ex-couple Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck.

Affleck and Garner were photographed beaming as they attended a Los Angeles church service with their three kids. Per the divorce filings, the former couple wanted joint custody of Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

This, as per E! Online, goes to show that Affleck and Garner have no animosity toward each other with regard to the divorce and prioritize co-parenting their kids more than anything else.

As reported by TMZ, the divorce "could not be more amicable" as both Affleck and Garner found no need for a prenup and that their petitions and responses reflect each other and were filed together.

Although they have just filed for divorce, Affleck and Garner announced their separation back in June 2015. Even after that, the two have been seen out together as they spend time with their children.

The two have come a long way since the split. In fact, a new report by TMZ claims that Affleck has started dating again. He is apparently seeing someone, though things are not serious between them yet.

The "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice" actor is also looking to move out of the family guesthouse in Pacific Palisades, having found a new home but is yet to purchase it.

He and Garner stayed in the family home in Los Angeles even after the divorce although the latter and the kids stayed on the main house. "He's ready to move on," a source told TMZ of Affleck.

As for the divorce, it will take six months before it is finalized. However, with the amount of property and assets being dealt with, it might take longer.

Affleck and Garner did not find the need to talk about dividing the assets due to the harmonious nature of the divorce. Without the prenup, their earnings will be divided equally.