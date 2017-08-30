Ben Affleck Joins Jennifer Garner in Church Amid Reports of Moving on With TV Producer Girlfriend

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have moved on from their marriage, but the pair have not stopped attending church together.

One day after reportedly taking his new television producer girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, to watch the boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor at Matt Damon's gathering on Saturday night, Affleck appeared with Garner and their three children at church. According to the Daily Mail, actors Affleck and Garner arrived separately at the service held in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, Sunday.

Affleck arrived with the children ahead of Garner. The "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" actor left alone after the service. Moments later, paparazzi captured Garner leaving the church with her children.

After marrying in 2005, Affleck and Garner announced that they were separating in a joint statement in 2015. In April, they officially filed for divorce.

While Garner faithfully attends church service with her children, Affleck can be spotted joining in on the family time of worship from time to time.

After starring in "Miracles from Heaven," Garner admitted that she was moved to start attending church more consistently.

"I will say that being around this community, and while I've always gone to church in West Virginia, that when I got back to Los Angeles, I was talking to my kids about the movie and they said, 'Mom you don't take us to church,' and we went that Sunday, and they went today without me," Garner said in a previous DeWayneHamby.com video. "That decision was a direct gift from this movie and for that I'm very grateful."

In "Miracles From Heaven," produced by minister and Hollywood executive DeVon Franklin along with Bishop T.D. Jakes, Garner plays Christy Beam, the mother of an ill child who was miraculously healed after a hard fall from a tree. Garner previously told The Christian Post that she wanted to inspire people's faith with the movie.

"I will be so thrilled if it lifts people's hearts in that way, if it asks anyone to re-examine their own faith and their own beliefs, that would be the pie in the sky for me. I can't think of anything better," she said. "I think on a basic level even if you're someone who goes into this just because the other movie that you want to see is full and this is what's open at the time, you should walk out feeling inspired and you should walk out with a sense of hope. You should walk out reminded about how much you get from your family and community."