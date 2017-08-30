Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus Dating News: Matt Damon Approves of Best Friend's New Girl?

Ben Affleck now brings girlfriend Lindsay Shookus to gatherings with his friends. The "Justice League" star's new girl is said to be quite comfortable hanging out with his best friend, Matt Damon.

Reuters/Eduardo Munoz Ben Affleck is often seen out and about with new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus.

Sources told People that Affleck brought Shookus to Damon's fight night party over the weekend. They watched the match between Floyd Mayweather and Connor McGregor at the "Jason Bourne" actor's Los Angeles home.

"Ben likes introducing Lindsay to friends," the source dished. "Lindsay seemed very comfortable around Ben's friends."

The couple's relationship was outed in July but the two have known each other for years. Shookus met Damon years earlier as well while working as a producer for "Saturday Night Live." Damon hosted the show on her first week on the job.

The confirmation of their relationship came a few months after Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner pursued their divorce following more than a year of separation and 10 years of marriage. Since then, Affleck has been constantly seen on dates with Shookus.

"[She] knows what is expected of Ben, and how much of their relationship they can share publicly," another source said. "They have kept their relationship very low key and private."

Meanwhile, Affleck spent Sunday with his ex-wife and their three kids — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5 — at church. It has become a ritual for the ex-couple to spend Sundays as a family as they remain committed to co-parenting their growing children.

Despite their marriage ending, Garner remains in good terms with her ex-husband's side of the family. She has been seen spending time with Affleck's mother, Chris.

Sources close to the actress revealed that she's not thinking of getting back to the dating scene as she relishes her life as a single mom.

Affleck and Garner met while filming "Pearl Harbor" in 2000 but they did not date until 2004. They married a year later. In June 2015, they confirmed that they were separating and officially filed for divorce in April this year.