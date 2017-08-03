Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus Spotted Together in Santa Monica After Hollywood Date Night

Lindsay Shookus and Ben Affleck's summer of love continues.

REUTERS/Dylan Martinez Ben Affleck arrives at the European Premiere of Live by Night at the British Film Institute in London, Britain January 11, 2017.

The pair was spotted at Affleck's Santa Monica office on Wednesday, both holding coffee as they entered the building. The "Saturday Night Live" producer and her new beau donned casual outfits — Affleck sported a blue sweater and dark chinos, while Shookus paired her red and black checkered sundress with a denim jacket.

A day before that, they went on a night out in Hollywood with the "Justice League" star's brother, Casey Affleck. Shookus was a guest of honor at the annual "SNL" comedy showcase, and she brought Affleck along with her.

An eyewitness revealed that Shookus "was more in a work role" instead of having a romantic date night because is a talent scout for "SNL." She was also present at the event last year and she came with Jon Hamm.

Casey reportedly arrived at the iO West comedy club around 10 minutes after Affleck and Shookus arrived. He took a seat next to his brother and they chatted for a while. Although the new couple did not show any PDA, onlookers confirmed that they appeared to be in good spirits.

Shookus and Affleck's Tuesday date comes the same day Affleck's mother, Chris, was seen taking a friendly stroll with the actor's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The two were photographed all smiles while walking arm-in-arm in Los Angeles.

After nearly two years of separation, Affleck and Garner filed for divorce in April. Despite their split, a source close to the couple revealed that they will continue to prioritize their children: 11-year-old Violet, 8-year-old Seraphina and 5-year-old Samuel.

"He's trying to live a normal life and is focused on putting his family first," the insider told PEOPLE. "Ben and Jen have worked hard to figure out what's best for their kids. They'll continue to spend time together and separately."