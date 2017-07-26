Ben Affleck Would Love to Portray Batman as Long as Warner Bros., DC Want Him To

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Actor Ben Affleck attends the 52nd New York Film Festival opening night gala presentation of the movie "Gone Girl" at Alice Tully Hall in New York September 26, 2014.

For the past several days, the internet was flooded with rumors about actor Ben Affleck possibly leaving the DC Extended Universe after his stint in "Justice League." At the San Diego Comic Con that was held over the weekend, however, Affleck squashed the rumors and said he was not going anywhere.

Rumors about him leaving the DCEU started when "The Flash" standalone movie was announced. Since the film will reportedly feature the "Flashpoint" storyline, a number of fans assumed that they might be seeing the last of Affleck as Batman in "Justice League." According to them, DC and Warner Bros. might use the upcoming movie to provide a graceful exit to Affleck's beloved character.

At the SDCC, Affleck addressed the rumors during the Hall H presentation of "Justice League" and made it clear that he will still star in "The Batman," which will be helmed by "War for the Planet of the Apes" director Matt Reeves.

"Trying to do that, and direct, would probably be too much. Something would be compromised. I think it came off, optically, to the broader world, like lack of interest or enthusiasm. When in fact I love this character. I think getting Matt Reeves to come in and do it is really, really exciting," said Affleck.

Affleck was the original script writer and director of "The Batman." Eventually, however, he stepped down as director and was replaced by Reeves, who recently confirmed that he would scrap Affleck's script altogether to take a different route for the movie.

During the interview at the SDCC, Affleck said he was certain that Warner Bros. and DC would replace him as Batman at some point in the future. However, he said he would love to do the role as long as both studios want him to. "While I'm doing it, I'm going to do the best job I can, and really appreciate how lucky I am," he said.

"The Batman" is still in the early stages of production so fans should stay tuned for more updates.