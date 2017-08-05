Ben Affleck's Age Is Not Taking Its Toll on His Future Involvement in DCEU

REUTERS/Dylan Martinez Featured in the image is actor Ben Affleck.

Ben Affleck's participation in the DC Extended Universe has always been surrounded with controversy. Just this week, the actor's age and how this might affect his future in the movie franchise became the talk of the town yet again.

Following his highly acclaimed performance in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," speculations about Affleck's involvement in future DC movies temporarily died down. Recently, however, the actor has signed up for Matt Reeves' "Batman" trilogy, squashing rumors that he might be leaving the DCEU soon. But despite the inked deal, many wonder if Affleck could actually still give justice to his role as Batman in the coming years, considering his age.

It can be recalled that Affleck initially signed to write and direct the upcoming "Batman" standalone movie. In December last year, he stepped down, leaving the directorial chair empty. After a while, Warner Bros. tapped Reeves to take his place, and the director revealed that he had a different vision for the movie so he would be scrapping Affleck's script altogether. After the news came out, rumors about Affleck giving up the "Batman" role surfaced, especially since the actor himself stated in a previous interview that his involvement in the film puts the most pressure on his professional life.

Despite rumors that fans will see the last of Affleck in the upcoming "Batman" movie, it looks like the actor's passion in portraying the caped crusader is still burning so he might just stick with the DCEU for some time.

A recent report about Affleck's future in the DCEU states that being Batman is just half of Affleck's job, since he is also portraying the superhero's alter ego, Bruce Wayne. According to the report, playing Bruce Wayne is not physically demanding, and while portraying Batman does requires Affleck to do some stunts from time to time, the complicated ones are usually performed by a stunt double or done through CGI. That means that the physical demands of bringing Batman to life do not rest solely on Affleck's shoulders.

With Affleck signing a new deal with Reeves for the "Batman" trilogy, fans definitely do not have a reason to worry about his future involvement in the DCEU. He also said in a recent interview that as long as Warner Bros. and DC want him to portray Batman, he would be happy to do so.