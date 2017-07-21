Ben Higgins of 'The Bachelor' Not Ready to Date Yet Following News of Lauren Bushnell Moving On

Facebook/TheBachelor 'The Bachelor' Ben Higgins is not ready to date anyone yet.

Ben Higgins is not yet ready to get back into the dating game after his split from Lauren Bushnell, but his "Almost Famous" co-host Ashley Iaconetti already has a girl in mind for him when he moves on.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Iaconetti described the girl she thinks would be perfect for Higgins right now.

"I think Ben needs a girl that's, like, low maintenance -- a natural, church-going, humble girl who's, like, looking to go with him when he does his mission trips. And somebody who's a very good conversationalist, for sure," she said. "[He needs someone] just, like, sweet, [who] gets along with everybody. He needs the ultimate girl."

Higgins and Bushnell announced their breakup in May in a statement made to PEOPLE. The couple were engaged to be married. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways," their statement read.

The couple met on Higgins' season of "The Bachelor," which ended with him proposing to Bushnell. It is clear that Higgins is still not ready to move on with someone else, even telling PEOPLE that he would find it difficult to even lock lips with anyone.

"If I were to kiss somebody right now in my life, it would hold a lot of weight," he said. "It would be really hard for me."

Bushnell, on the other hand, has already started dating someone else. She is currently with Devin Antin, a friend turned romantic partner. Bushnell and Antin were only good friends prior to her appearance on "The Bachelor," but sparks flew between them after her relationship with Higgins fell through.

Right now, Higgins is just trying to focus on other aspects of his life. He admits that talking about his love life is still hard for him right now, and that he sometimes feels the need to be with someone romantically. However, he believes he should try to find himself first.