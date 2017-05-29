Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor News, Updates: Couple to Divorce After 17 Years of Marriage

For many of Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's fans, it was not a good weekend. The producer of "Zoolander" and the "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story" actress have announced that after 18 years of being together, their marriage has come to an end.

REUTERS/Luke MacGregor Actor Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor arrive for the European premiere of 'Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb' at Leicester Square in London, December 15, 2014.

The announcement was first reported by Entertainment Tonight on May 26, just before the weekend started. Although no one knows the specific reason for their separation, the couple has not forgotten their role as parents despite the fact that they can no longer function as husband and wife.

"With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate," Stiller and Taylor said, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. "Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time."

Earlier this year, fans might remember that the interviews of the couple revealed that their marriage had so far been the best thing to happen to both of them, aside from the kids they have been blessed to have. They indulged the interview questions asking for relationship advice on how to last as long as they have. According to both, it was important that one finds a partner who's able to make them laugh. This is why fans are understandably in shock after the couple made it known that their bond forged from 18 years of being together can no longer hold them the same way it used to.

The couple met on the set of "Heat Vision and Jack." Although the pilot episode never aired, Stiller had taken one good thing from the failed venture. The couple then got married back in May 2000 and has so far survived a lot of things including the sudden discovery of Stiller's prostate cancer.