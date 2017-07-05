Benjamin Mendy Expected to Join Manchester City After Monaco Signed Feyenoord's Terence Kongolo

(Photo: Reuters/Matthew Childs Livepic) Monaco's Benjamin Mendy in action with Tottenham's Kieran Trippier, Nov. 22, 2016.

Benjamin Mendy has been linked with a move to Manchester City all summer, but the lack of progress in the potential transfer had been discouraging. Monaco clearly did not want to part ways with a key member of their Ligue 1-winning squad when they have yet to find a suitable replacement. Fortunately, a recent development may have paved the way for City to sign the French left-back.

Monaco officially announced that they have signed Terence Kongolo from Feyenoord on a five-year deal a couple days ago, and reports note the move could potentially trigger a domino effect with Mendy moving to Manchester City.

"Mendy has told Monaco of his desire to move to City but the club have been digging in their heels in the hope of persuading the France left back to sign a new contract," James Ducker wrote in his report for the Telegraph.

"But Monaco's purchase of Kongolo, who has signed a five-year contract, is likely to trigger the departure of Mendy, whom City hope to land for around £35 million," he added.

Mendy's former Monaco teammate Bernardo Silva joined City last week, so he's going to see a familiar face if he moves to Manchester this summer.

Meanwhile, French outlet ​L'Equipe was the first to report that Mendy has informed Monaco of his desire to join City this offseason.

Chelsea and Liverpool were interested in signing the left-back as well, but the report claimed that Mendy decided City was his next destination after a talk with club manager Pep Guardiola. Apparently, Guardiola promised the French footballer that he would be playing a key role in the squad if he joins.

Well, that's likely true. With Gaël Clichy gone, Aleksandar Kolarov is currently the only option at left-back for City.

Of course, City will still have to negotiate with Monaco and agree on the transfer fee, but things are looking good for the club right now.