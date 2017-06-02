Benny Hinn Set to Launch a New Christian TV Network

Evangelist Benn Hinn and world-renowned Nigerian Pastor Chris Oyakhilome join forces on a new Evangelical TV channel called LoveWorld USA which will begin broadcast this summer. The announcement was made on May 25 by Pastor Deola Phillips.

Reuters/Tim CocksTelevangelist Benny Hinn leads prayers at Uganda's national stadium in Kampala, Uganda, May 19, 2007. Wearing a white suit shimmering in the flood lights, the preacher promised a "miracle crusade" to heal the sick, make the blind see and the lame walk.

"Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Pastor Benny Hi­nn are delighted to launch this new network dedicated to demonstrating the power of God on a daily basis in the United States and aro­und the world," Phillips said, adding that the channel will be carried by Olympusat cable TV.

LoveWorld USA will broadcast Hinn's flagship program "This Is Your Day" and Oyakhilome's "Atmosphere of Miracles." It will also regularly feature other well-known televangelists like Kenneth Copeland, Rod Parsley, Marilyn Hickey and Apostle Guillermo Maldonado.

To set is aside from other "boring types of Christian networks," the "transformational new TV channel" will have a mix of program content that will include news, children's shows, Christian conferences and Hinn's signature healing crusades. "Miracles will happen right before your eyes," Phillips added.

Hinn has been a televangelist and author for the past 43 years through his Benny Hinn Ministries. His program is broadcasted in 200 countries including Uganda. His best-selling books include "Good Morning, Holy Spirit"; "Prayer That Gets Results"; "Blood in the Sand"; and "Lamb of God."

Oyakhilome is the President of Believers' LoveWorld Inc. and of Christ Embassy. In 2003, he pioneered the first 24-hour Christian satellite network that broadcasted from Africa to the world, giving rise to stations in Nigeria, South Africa and the U.K. Last month, his mega-congregation gathered 30,000 guests from around the world for the Loveworld Festival of Music and Arts in South Africa.

LoveWorld USA will be launched in July and will be seen by millions of viewers across the U.S. "[T]he power of God will be demonstrated on a daily basis and include praying for the sick. And the presence of God will be manifested on live TV," Phillips said at the news conference.