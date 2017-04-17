'Berserk (2016)' Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers: Can Guts and Crew Survive the 'Forest of Demonic Beasts'?

The White Hawk, Griffith, has recruited a new member into the Band of the Hawk just as new adversaries arise in the dead of night for Guts and his crew on the next episode of the dark fantasy anime series "Berserk (2016)."

Kentaro Miura/Hakusensha Promotional image for season 2 of the Japanese anime series "Berserk."

A young noble from Midland named Mule Wolflame found himself fully captivated by the mere presence of Griffith, and in a moment of surging emotions he could not even explain, he ended up pledging his loyalty to the White Hawk. He thus became the newest member of the new Band of the Hawk, fully believing this to be his destiny.

Elsewhere, Guts' and his crew were shown having to contend with specters rising from the swamp. How they will fare through this ordeal was left on a cliffhanger. Farnese, who has just joined the crew with a vow to make amends for all the trouble she caused Guts in the past, will be fighting alongside them for the first time. Will she be able to hold herself enough decide whether or not to continue her journey with Guts?

The trailer for the next episode hints that she will not only survive the night but will also be sticking around come what may. However, the trailer does not show much of how Guts and his crew will be able to subdue the horde of specters gaining on them. There is a mention of a ritual, although it's not clear if it is meant for the horde, and whether or not it will actually work on them.

Titled "Forest of Demonic Beasts," the episode also hints that the nocturnal specters may be the least of their concerns. A glimpse of the so-called mansion of the spirit tree is also shown, but no preview of what comes next for Mule after joining the Band of the Hawk.

"Berserk (2016)" season 2 episode 4 is the 16th overall episode of the series and will air on Friday, April 21 at 10 p.m. JST on WOWOW.