'Berserk (2016)' Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers: Witch Apprentice to Join Guts and Crew in New Quest?

Guts' Travelling Party will be welcoming a new member in the next episode of "Berserk." What can the witch apprentice, Schierke, contribute to Guts' revenge-driven quest to find Griffith?

Kentaro Miura/Hakusensha Promotional image for season 2 of the Japanese anime series "Berserk."

The group's latest brush up with death came with the opportunity to meet a young witch named Schierke, whose magical ritual saved Isidro, Farnese, Casca and Puck from a pack of trolls roaming the forest. This encounter then led the party to the Mansion of the Spirit Tree, where Schierke's mistress, the witch Flora, resided.

Flora seemed to know what was in their hearts and the lives they have lived thus far and even sensed Guts and Casca's Brands of Sacrifice. Even more surprisingly, Flora met Guts' surprised look with a welcoming smile, further telling them that she had been waiting for their arrival.

Who is Flora and what does she know about the Brand of Sacrifice? Will her magic be strong enough to counter its curse, if not take it off Guts and Casca for good? And will she be able to help bring Casca back to her old self?

The official trailer for the upcoming episode titled "Spirit Realm" teases that Guts and his crew may be benefitting from Flora's wisdom, aside from finding themselves a warm and comfortable lodging for a while. It is not clear whether or not Flora will let them stay through the night, or if the specters haunting Guts and Casca due to the brands on their skin will be able to find them there.

Furthermore, Flora will allow Schierke to accompany Guts' Travelling Party through their journey and to help them however way she can. There is also mention of a key that links the mortal realm and the deepest part of the spirit realm, which seems to be hinting at a potential new quest for Guts and his crew.

"Berserk (2016)" season 2 episode 5 airs on Friday, April 28 at 10 p.m. JST on WOWOW.