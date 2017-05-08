'Berserk (2016)' Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers: Guts and Crew to Face Punishment as an Old Acquaintance Returns?

The young witch Schierke may have successfully cast a protection spell against the trolls, but it seems that Guts' traveling troupe will be faced with even more challenging adversaries in the next episode of the dark fantasy anime series "Berserk (2016)."

YouTube/CrunchyrollA screenshot of the Black Swordsman Guts from the dark fantasy anime series “Berserk.”

Guts and his crew are currently taking lodging in Enoch Village to aid the young witch Schierke in her mission to protect the villagers against a horde of trolls that has been spreading fear and blood all over town. And despite the villagers' reluctance to trust their lives to such an odd-looking group of strangers, the crews' display of elemental magic, brute strength, and selfless will to defend them moved the people to join the fight in the end.

And now that Schierke's protection spell has surrounded the church and the trolls have disintegrated in light of it, will the villagers look upon Guts and his crew in a more favorable and respectful way? The preview for the next episode hints that they may not have much of a chance to do so since it looks like an even bigger threat is about to descend on the village.

Will the Reverend's warnings be warranted when Guts and his crew are caught in what seems to be a punishment for aligning themselves with a witch and using magic to fight off what has been ordained? Will the villagers' newly improved impression of the troupe from the Forest of the Spirit Tree be crushed, or will the upcoming challenges only give Guts and his crew more chance to prove their selfless intentions? Who's about to gain a new perspective of themselves, and who's about to lay themselves down for a necessary sacrifice?

The preview also seems to hint at an old acquaintance making an appearance in the next episode titled "Secret Prayer." Will this old acquaintance be an ally or a foe, or will this newly arrived character serve an answer to the mystery of the trolls attacking Enoch Village?

Although a lot of fans have constantly been complaining about the clunky animation of "Berserk (2016)," others who have also read the manga begged to differ. The fact that the anime series remained faithful to its source material has only heightened these fans' eagerness to see more memorable scenes from the manga animated on screen.

"Berserk (2016) season 2 episode 7, which is also the 18th overall episode, will air on Friday, May 12, at 10 p.m. JST on WOWOW. It will also be streamed online via Crunchyroll.