'Berserk (2016)' Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers: Can Guts and Crew Overcome the Corruption of Qliphoth in Next Episode?

Guts and his crew may be headed for the belly of the beast on the next episode of the dark fantasy anime series "Berserk (2016)."

YouTube/CrunchyrollA screenshot of the Black Swordsman Guts from the dark fantasy anime series "Berserk."

The traveling troupe may have succeeded in defeating the monsters terrorizing the village of Enoch, but it also lost two of their members in the process. Although Schierke succeeded in putting up a wall of protection around the church that guarded the villagers against trolls, an ogre and a kelpie subsequently showed up and forced Guts and Serpico to take them on while Schierke tries to figure out what's going on.

In the end, Schierke called upon a water spirit to take over her body and thus help them get rid of the seemingly insurmountable monsters with a flood. But the flood also took Lady Farnese and Casca away, thus bringing the troupe to their next mission: find the two missing women's whereabouts.

The official preview for the upcoming episode reveals that Guts and his crew will be heading to Qliphoth, the territory of darkness situated in the astral realm. There, they will be faced with physical and spiritual challenges that will test their strength of body and mind. Even Isidro may be forced to show what he's got in order to protect the women.

Moreover, the inhabitants of Qliphoth seem to think that Guts is better suited in their world and may try to lure him into staying in it. Will he succumb to the call, or will he fight with all he's got in order to get everyone out of there and back to the real world?

Also, will Selpico, who has had to stay behind in order to give his wounds time to heal, be able to catch up to the group soon enough to lend them the power of his elemental weapon?

"Berserk (2016) season 2 episode 8 titled "The Corruption of Qliphoth" will air on Friday, May 19, at 10 p.m. JST on WOWOW. It will also be streamed online via Crunchyroll.