'Berserk (2016)' Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers: Guts to Face His Biggest Challenge Yet in 'The Berserker Armor'

Guts may have survived his encounter with Slan in the dark bowers of the astral realm, but it seems that there are more challenges and adversaries awaiting him on the next episode of the dark fantasy anime series "Berserk."

YouTube/CrunchyrollA screenshot of the Black Swordsman Guts from the dark fantasy anime series “Berserk.”

The previous episode saw Guts, Isidro and Schierke going into Qliphoth, the territory of darkness in the astral realm, in search of Casca and Lady Farnese. And even though they found them eventually, Guts had to decide to stay behind in order to give the others a chance to rescue the captive villagers and bring them all out of the cave alive. He entrusted them to Isidro, who did a fairly good job with much help from the young witch, Schierke.

And just when Guts thought things could not possibly get any worse than it already was, Slan appeared from the bowers of the dark realm and almost lured him into a trance had it not for the Skull Knight's timely arrival. Slan has been defeated, at least for now, the trolls are gone and the entrance to Qliphoth has vanished into thin air.

However, the official trailer for the upcoming episode titled "The Berserker Armor" shows Guts fighting off an Apostle. What events will eventually lead to this encounter? Does it have something to do with Guts' past with the Band of Hawk? And will the Skull Knight appear once again to help Guts out?

Guts may have lost his old comrades, but he has regained new ones in his quest to find Griffith and eventual redemption. Each one of his companions has already proven their skills and strength of wills, and it seems that he has also learned to see them as worthy allies. What dangers will befall them as he continues on his chosen path? And what lengths will he end up going to in order to ensure their safety?

"Berserk (2016) season 2 episode 9, which is also the 21st overall episode, will air on Friday, May 26, at 10 p.m. JST on WOWOW. It will also be streamed online via Crunchyroll.