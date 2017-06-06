'Berserk (2016)' Season 2 Return Date, Spoilers: Guts and Grunbeld's Fight Continues in Episode 10

The dark fantasy anime "Berserk (2016)" did a recap episode this week, but it will be back next week with the current season's 10th episode.

YouTube/CrunchyrollA screenshot of the Black Swordsman Guts from the dark fantasy anime series “Berserk.”

Titled "Recollections of the Witch," the latest episode of "Berserk (2016)" brought fans back to the many instances of Guts saving the day, creating a good contrast to when he finally put on the Berserker Armor and looked like he was about to give himself into the intense bloodlust the armor seemed to have awakened in him.

Did Flora make a mistake by telling her apprentice Schierke to put the armor on Guts? Will Guts be able to gain control of the newfound power that the armor seems to have given him, or will it completely overtake him until it drains out every bit of his humanity? Is Guts on his way to becoming the next Skull Knight?

The official trailer for the upcoming 10th episode titled "A Journey Begins in Flames" teases an intense battle happening between Guts in the Berserker Armor and the Apostle Grunbeld. Although, it looks like Guts has gained a degree of control of his armor and the power that it has given him. Grunbeld also seems determined to destroy the Black Swordsman as a fulfillment of his duty as an Apostle.

Someone is going to show his true power, and the other will prove himself worthy to be destroyed. Can Guts win this battle and still be able to return to how he was before donning the Berserker Armor? Or has he forever changed his fate by simply associating himself with the said armor?

Fans over at Reddit have been expressing their concern about the quality of the animation in the upcoming episode, which will be adapting to the small screen one of the most important parts of the ongoing arc. Complaints about the anime series' less than stellar animation are not new, but despite these, there are still fans who would rather focus on the narrative aspects of the series instead of being bogged down by all its animation flaws.

"Berserk (2016)" season 2 episode 10 airs on Friday, June 9, at 10 p.m. JST on WOWOW. It will also be available online via Crunchyroll.