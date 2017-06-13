'Berserk' Season 2 Episode 11 Spoilers: More Challenges Await Guts and Crew in Elf Hell

The dark fantasy anime series "Berserk (2016)" was finally back this week with a new episode after spending the previous week with a recap filler. What new adventures await Guts and his crew now that he has somehow managed to quell the violent effects of the Berserker Armor?

Berserk Official Anime WebsitePromotional image for season 2 of the Japanese anime series "Berserk."

In the previous episode titled "A Journey Begins in Flames," Guts almost completely lost himself to the animalistic urges that overwhelmed him upon donning the Berserker Armor. His crew even noted how his strikes were becoming less human by the second as he was fighting off the Apostle Grunbeld. If it weren't for Schierke somehow managing to enter his psyche and reminding him of who he really was and what he's all about, Guts would have been lost to the violence for good.

Schierke's intervention helped Guts take control of the armor instead of the other way around, and with help from Flora, the Mistress of the Spirit Tree, Grunbeld was defeated while Guts and his crew safely made it out of the forest alive.

But then, a new challenge awaits the traveling troupe, as teased in the official trailer for the upcoming episode, and they may find themselves in a place known as Elf Hell. It also seems that someone from the crew will be asking Schierke to teach him or her some magic. The young witch, on the other hand, still seems to be mourning the loss of her mistress as well as the place she called home. Will she continue on with Guts' troupe or will she eventually decide to try and find her own path?

Meanwhile, danger is lurking in the fog, and it seems that Guts' injuries may be worse than what he'd like to admit. In an episode ominously titled "Proclaimed Omens," will the Black Swordsman's fate be worsened by the challenges that are lurking within him as he refuses to take the Berserker Armor off? Will there be more challenging struggles awaiting that far exceeds that one that he is currently facing? Will Schierke still be able to help him down the line, and will the young witch still be there with him in the first place?

"Berserk (2016) season 2 episode 11 airs on Friday, June 16, at 10 p.m. JST on WOWOW. The episode will also be available online via Crunchyroll.