Best 4th of July Tech Deals, Sales: Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart Offer Huge Discounts on Independence Day Weekend

Reuters/Eduardo Munoz People watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Independence Day celebrations in New York July 4, 2016.

The Fourth of July weekend is a great time to snag some tech gadgets for less, as retailers are putting out great deals on some of the hottest products in the market. Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and other retailers are rolling out some promos on tech items — from TVs to mobile devices — the weekend after Independence Day.

A Samsung 55-inch 4K TV is up for grabs for $252 less as offered by Walmart, bringing down its price from its usual $1,000 tag to a more reasonable $750. This TV is one of the latest Smart TV updates from Samsung's line of LED TVs, and it has Wi-Fi, Smart Hub and Apps features built in.

Best Buy, meanwhile, is coming out with deals for Apple products. The newest 32 GB iPad will be out for sale for $300 down from the usual $330. This 9.7-inch iPad model comes with an 8-megapixel camera, Touch ID and one of the newest A9 chips.

A 13.3-inch MacBook Air is also available as a promo offer from Best Buy, with a huge $200 discount from the regular $99 sticker price. With this $799 deal comes a 128 GB MacBook Air with 8 GB of memory. For those needing more space, a 256 GB model is also up for sale, now reduced to $999 from its original $1,199 price tag.

One of the bigger deals so far is Best Buy's $300 discount off its LG 65-inch LED Smart TV. From the usual price of $1,200, the 4K High Definition TV is now available for just $900.

Meanwhile, Amazon is offering a lot of deals ahead of its Prime Day on July 11, according to The Verge. Mid-range handsets are now available for up to $80 less, including the new Nokia 6 and Moto E4 phones. The retail giant is also offering deals for their Echo smart devices, with promo codes available for those looking to buy two or three of them.