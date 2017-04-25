Best Car Apps 2017: Apps for a Faster, Safer and More Enjoyable Driving Experience

Using a smartphone while driving is still a huge no for any responsible driver, but recently, the lines blur as the gadget now becomes an important part of the modern dashboard for many drivers. What are some of the best apps for drivers this year?

Waze

(Photo: Pixabay/DariuszSankowski)Image of a smartphone providing driving directions through a navigation and driving assistance app while clamped to a vehicle's cellphone holder.

Claiming to be "the world's largest community based traffic and navigation app," the Google-backed app is one of the best navigation aids out there, steadily improving even after having won the Best Overall App award at the 2013 Mobile World Congress.

The community-based approach of Waze keeps it up to date when it comes to accident and real-time traffic conditions, and has one-touch location and route sharing as well.

DashCam

A smartphone can serve as a dash camera with this app, and could potentially save drivers from traffic disputes or insurance fraud. No need to second-guess what happened in an accident, as the recorded footage will prove invaluable to the police.

The app records route information and speed as well, and stores it with the video footage. The video can be shared on social media, sent by email or streamed over AirPlay, too.

GasBuddy

A gas marketplace app with over 60 million users, according to Aivanet, this app has the potential to save drivers a lot of money by finding the cheapest gas based on the car's location. GasBuddy lets drivers find the nearest station by price, and also by distance in case they're running on fumes.

Another community-based app, GasBuddy encourages drivers to report prices for their fellow car owners. To do so, the app offers daily promotions, like a daily contest to win $100 worth of free gas, for example.

Spotify

The popular music streaming service allows drivers to bring their favorite tunes to their drive any time of the day, and is compatible with CarPlay to boot. There's also a Radio mode for drivers who want to recreate the classic car radio experience.

The app comes free with ads, or for a premium that costs $10 a month, or $5 for students. A family package comes at $15 a month for seven people including the subscriber, as well.