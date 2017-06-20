Best Cooler Fans for Summer 2017: What Desktop and Tower Coolers to Buy

Fans have a wide variety of shapes and sizes that fit the needs of each person. There are dozens of models of desktop and tower coolers out there for people to choose from, but for those having a hard time making their selection for this summer, this roundup of some of the existing models of fans may help them in deciding what to purchase.

(Photo: Dyson Ltd.)A promotional photo of the Dyson AM09.

For those who would like to stick with traditional fans and a more retro look, they may like to consider the Swan Retro Desk Fan. It has the standard pivot and oscillation mode and the typical three-speed settings. The minimum speed of the fan produces an airflow of 2.9m/s at 15cm and 1.2m/s at 1.5m, and at maximum, it produces 4.1m/s at 15cm and 1.8m/s at 1.5m.

The Swan Retro Desk Fan is very power efficient, drawing 41.4W at its maximum speed and 32W at its minimum. It also comes with nine color selections, which provides a lot of choices for those who want to make sure the fan blends well with the décor.

For those who would like to save as much space as they can, they can consider purchasing a tower fan that offers a lot of options like the Fine Elements Oscillating Remote Control Tower Fan. This model has the standard oscillation mode, a sleep timer and three-speed settings.

However, this tower fan model also features more advanced settings like a Timer button and a Mode button, which can adjust the fan's output. For example, it comes with a General mode, a Natural mode and a Sleep mode. It is very space-efficient but it is also more suitable for smaller rooms and close-range use.

Fans don't have to be used strictly for the summer season. Some can actually be used throughout the year, even during winter. An example of this kind of fan is the Dyson AM09, which is a floor-standing model that can produce heat just as well as cold air. It has pivot and oscillation modes, heat and cooling options, a sleep timer, and 10-speed settings. Everything, however, is operated via the remote control.

To see more possible choices of fans to purchase, read the review published by Trusted Reviews here.