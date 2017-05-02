Best Credit Cards for Points May 2017 Review: Which Are the Most Rewarding?

(Photo: Reuters/Jason Reed) Visa credit cards are displayed in Washington in this October 27, 2009 file photo.

Getting a credit card is not done on a whim. Credit cards come in an assortment of forms, each of them tailored to the needs of every user.

Those who are looking to get a credit card and are particular about the points and rewards they will get out of it would want to check out some of the best offers for the month of May.

Folks who are looking for the best cashback deal would want to go for Amex, which is offering a 5 percent cashback for purchases in the first three months and 1 percent after that.

Shoppers would also want to try credit cards for Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury's, John Lewis/Waitrose, Asda or Tesco Bank credit cards. All of these offer five times the reward points and a bonus voucher once the card is set up.

Those who like to travel a lot and get the most out of their credit cards in doing so, Independent recommends the Amex credit card born out of its collaboration with British Airways and Avios.

Spending more than £2,000 could score customers a couple of short haul flights. Spending the same amount of money using the Amex Gold comes with a £100 reward.

Of course, the site emphasizes that this deal is recommended to those who really are up to date with their repayments and could handle the annual fees.

With Mother's Day coming up, a credit card with amazing bonus point offers will without doubt come in handy, as per Nerd Wallet.

Those who are thinking of bringing the best woman in their lives out to dinner have some amazing options — the first of which is the Capital One Premier Dining Rewards credit card, which is offering 3 percent cash-back on dining.

Users would also want to move fast if they want to enjoy 10 percent cash back at U.S. restaurants up to $200 in the first six months, which is exactly what the Blue Cash Everyday Card and Blue Cash Preferred Card by American Express offer. Application runs through Amy 3 only.

Bankrate analyst Robin Saks Frankel recommends that some of the best credit cards for points include the American Express Blue Cash card, which does not come with a fee, and the Blue Cash Preferred card, which has a "relatively low" annual fee of $95.

"The main difference between the two is the way they pay back the rewards. The no-fee Blue Cash card pays 3 percent back on your purchases at the supermarket. So for every $100, you get a $3 rebate, 2 percent back at gas stations and select department stores, and 1 percent back [on all other purchases]," Frankel explained to Refinery29.

"The Blue Cash Preferred pays 6 percent back at the supermarket, 3 percent back at gas stations and select department stores, and 1 percent back [on all other purchases]. So for that $95 fee, if you spend really heavily at the super market and gas stations, you could balance out by how much you're earning back over the course of a year," he went on to say.