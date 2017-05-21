Best Diets for 2017, According to US News and World Report

With the current pressure that society puts on health and by extension, weight, people are scrambling to find a diet that will work with their lifestyle but still give them the chance to be as fit and healthy as they can be. In an attempt to help, a new and updated list of best diets for 2017 has been released.

The list was released by U.S. News & World Report. It was created by a team of nutritionists and specialists in diabetes, heart diseases, and weight loss. The criterion was comprehensive in that it looked at variables such as how easy is it to make and access, the likelihood for successful results, and the effectivity of the different diet plans to buffer the health risks that people face in their day-to-day lives.

"There is a clearly established theme of healthful eating, relevant across generations, geography, and health concerns that could add years to lives, and life to years," said expert panelist David Katz, M.D. "By profiling diverse diets, this important, annual report can help reaffirm the fundamentals of better eating for all, while empowering people to make well-informed, personalized choices. The 'best' diet, like the best exercise, is the one you actually manage to practice and maintain."

According to the list, the best diets overall are DASH diet, Mediterranean diet, and MIND diet. For weight loss, the top three are Weight Watchers, Jenny Craig, and Volumetrics. The easiest to follow are Fertility diet, Mediterranean diet, MIND diet, and Weight Watchers.

The full list also includes the best commercial diets, fast weight-loss diets, healthy eating, diabetes, heart disease, and plant-based diets.

"Our Best Diet rankings provide the millions of people around the world looking to make a lifestyle change a place to jumpstart their health and fitness goals," said Angela Haupt, assistant managing editor of health at U.S. News.

Of course, it is still advised that diet plans be coupled with regular exercise, proper sleep, and plenty of water. Otherwise, the diet won't be as effective as it has been judged to be.