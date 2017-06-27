Best Diets for Summer 2017: 3 New Diets That Will Make You Lose Weight Fast

Summer is here and one of the biggest trends of the season is back — losing weight and sporting a fit body. Here are three new diets that will help you lose weight fast just in time for that trendy beach body.

One of the new diets for this year is the Sirtfood diet, on which a book was authored by pharmacist and nutritionist Aidan Goggins alongside nutritional doctor Glen Matten. This diet promises to make you lose fat of an average of 7 pounds in the first week, and a constant 2 pounds in the following weeks, Telegraph reported.

What makes this diet interesting and healthy compared to other diet regimens is that it doesn't make you lose muscle. Some of the people that underwent the sirtfood diet even gained a pound or two of muscle, while trimming the fat in all the right body parts, such as the waist.

The Sirtfood diet begins with eating 1,000 calories a day of three Sirtfood-rich green juices and one full meal rich in Sirtfood for three days straight. For the rest of the week, calorie intake will increase to 1,500 per day, with two sirtfood-rich green juices and two meals rich in Sirtfood.

The reason why this diet is effective is because of the Sirtfoods food group that activate the sirtuin genes, which are known as the "skinny genes."

Another diet that should be tried this year is "Go Lean Vegan" by award-winning nutritional therapist and chef Christine Bailey. It is a 30-day vegan diet that promises a loss of 2 to 4 pounds per week.

The Go Lean Vegan is all about having 100 to 150 grams of plant-based protein in every meal to help lessen the body's cravings. This diet also requires non-genetically modified ingredients such as tofu, soya beans, cooked beans, nuts, and seeds.

The protein-based vegan diet will fill the body with fibre and supply it with lots of energy, which will lessen cravings and improve bowel movements.

The last but not the least is "Eat Fat, Get Thin" by Dr. Mark Hyman, chief executive of the UltraWellness Centre in Massachusetts.

The key in this diet is to eliminate all processed foods from your diet. The first step is to eliminate all kinds of sugar and stick to a limited source of grain. Sweets and alcohol are also prohibited in this diet.

This promises to help lose a total of 8 pounds in 10 days alone. The science behind is the elimination of sugar, which is a cause of chronic diseases as well as obesity.