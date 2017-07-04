Best iOS 11 Features: What to Look Forward to in Apple's New Mobile OS

Apple The interface of Apple's newest iOS 11 mobile operating system

Apple officially dropped the public beta of its latest iOS 11 mobile operating system early this week, but users are already talking about its best and worst features.

According to reports, the newest iOS still has the same overall look as its predecessor, but it also comes with several tweaks that will work to users' advantage.

The reports claim that one of the most noticeable features of the new iOS 11 is the revamped appearance of the Control Center where the device's brightness, volume, and music can be adjusted. This time, the Cupertino-based tech giant managed to merge everything in a single place. However, some users may get a little confused with the new format.

The new version of iOS also comes with a smarter, more-improved version of Apple's signature virtual assistant called Siri. This time, Siri can already speak in more languages such as French, Italian, Spanish, German, and Mandarin Chinese.

The virtual assistant not only speaks using the translated words under these languages, but it also displays the words on the device's screen. This can reportedly be very useful to those who travel to countries that use these languages.

Those who enjoy editing their photos before sharing them on social media can also benefit from the new editing Live Photos tool. With this feature, users can start adding music and other effects such as the back and forth motion called Bounce. This feature will make the photo editing easier.

Other reports claim that the Messages app also had a major improvement in the new iOS 11. It comes with a new screen effects called Spotlight for text messages where the text will have a halo of light. It also comes with a new feature called Echo where the message can pop up all over the device's screen. The new iOS 11 also improved the screenshot feature of Apple devices.