Best iPhone 7 Unlimited Data Deals in May 2017 for Verizon, A&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint

The internet is teeming with iPhone 7 deals this May, and those who are hoping to buy a new device may find what they are looking for in the most unexpected of places.

Reuters/Lucy NicholsonThe new iPhone 7 smartphone goes on sale inside an Apple Inc. store in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 16, 2016.

To cater to the continuously growing need for more affordable ways to own Apple's newest smartphone, Tom's Guide has put together a list of the best family plans currently available. The online news site advises potential buyers who wish to apply a plan for multiple lines to go for one that has unlimited data. The best choice for this type of plan that will definitely cater to the whole family's mobile phone needs at the most affordable price comes from T-Mobile.

The Un-carrier reportedly offers unlimited data at the most reasonable price. It does, however, still provide limited access to video streaming.

The news site offers a good alternative in Verizon's new unlimited data plan. This particular carrier lets subscribers stream videos at 720p, while also providing 10 GB of LTE Hotspot data. Although it seems pricier than T-Mobile, the latter requires an additional $5 per month for each approved line. And in a family consisting of four mobile users, this will bring the price to as much as what Verizon offers.

Potential buyers should, however, put into consideration that Verizon has a more far-reaching network than T-Mobile, although the latter has reportedly been narrowing this performance gap.

As for Sprint, the best plan available also includes unlimited data at $160, which will cater to a family of four at its normal rates. The carrier has also just eliminated its tiered data pricing, and it will even be reducing the rates on its plan until June 30 of this year, which brings the price down to $120 a month for unlimited data.

Meanwhile, AT&T may be the carrier of choice for a family who wants to take advantage of the carrier's wide network reach at a slightly higher price of $185. Out of the two choices currently available to its subscribers, the best one will have to be the Unlimited Plus plan, which will allow the streaming of videos at HD resolution and even includes 10 GB of hotspot data.