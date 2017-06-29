Best Mosquito Bite Remedies: Oatmeal, Honey and More

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/WildTurkey) A mosquito biting the photographer.

Mosquito bites, while mostly harmless, could be very irritating and potentially harmful. People will not even feel the puncture, but the result of it.

While mosquitoes can spread malaria, dengue and other viruses through their bites, most will leave individuals with a swollen red bump on the area that becomes sore and itchy.

One of the things that people usually do to stop the itching is rub alcohol on the affected area. However, Columbia University Medical Center assistant professor of dermatology at Dr. Lindsey Bordone revealed to BuzzFeed that such a move actually worsens it.

There are a lot more remedies that individuals can whip up from what they have in the kitchen or in the fridge. According to Health Line, oatmeal can be used to alleviate the itching and swelling, thanks to its anti-irritant special compounds.

The site advises to make an oatmeal paste by mixing oatmeal and water to create a paste-like substance. Put some onto a washcloth and hold it against the irritated skin for about 10 minutes then rinse it off.

A person who has a lot of mosquito bites can go for an oatmeal bath instead. Put one cup of oatmeal or ground oats into a bathtub full of warm water then soak in for 20 minutes.

Since cold temperature can also reduce inflammation, Health Line recommends putting a pack of crushed ice over the bite to numb the skin.

Dr. Ronald Davis of American Academy of Dermatology also advised to BuzzFeed to make use of substances with cooling properties such as menthol, tea tree or eucalyptus.

"These ingredients have anti-inflammatory properties, helping to reduce pain, swelling, and itching. For this reason they are also used in Vicks salve, lineaments, and creams for muscle aches," he explained.

Honey and aloe vera gel also have anti-inflammatory properties that will relieve people from the swelling and itch of the mosquito bites.