Best Period Tracker, Menstruation and Fertility Apps for iPhones, Android Phones: Which One Works Best?

More female smartphone users are now using their devices to track their menstrual periods and fertility windows every month. But which among the currently available apps works best according to one's needs.

According to reports, one of the best female period and fertility trackers is the German-made app known as Clue. It currently has over 2.5 million users worldwide, which makes it one of the most popular apps for females in the market today.

Based on the app's website, Clue was developed to make fertility tracking more accurate and user-friendly. It also keeps track of the female users' monthly cycle just by encoding all the important data about their period such as the symptoms they feel, their daily mood, fluid discharges, sexual activities, as well as other personal notes.

Another popular fertility tracking smartphone app is called Glow, which is reportedly made to track the female's ovulation and beyond.

Reports claim that Glow features an elegant and high-end interface that tracks the user's fertility and ovulation to help improve ones' reproductive health by recording their menstrual period, as much as 40 varying health signs, their sexual activities, daily mood, and their medication intake with the help of attractive charts. This particular app also has a monitoring meant for those who are keeping track of their In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) journeys.

Ovuline's Ovia app products are also used by a lot of women on their Android and iOS devices nowadays depending on their current state. Those who are trying to conceive will be able to benefit from their Fertility tracker, while those who succeeded in conception can use the Pregnancy monitoring app. Finally, those who already gave birth can get tips from Ovia's Parenting app to help them deal with life as first-time mothers.

Other popular fertility and period tracking app includes the Conceivable app from Texas. Compared to the other apps, users need to pay $199 per month to be able to use this app that was developed by reproductive health expert Kirsten Karchmer. However, the app subscribers will be able to receive three herbal formulas every month to help improve their natural fertility.

More period and fertility trackers are expected to be released to the public in the coming days.