Best Student Laptops 2017: Laptops to Look At for the Coming School Term

Dell A promo image of the XPS 13 as featured in its product page in Dell's official website.

With the coming of the new school term, students must consider one of the most useful aids they have at their disposal — the laptop. Choosing the right laptop means getting the right balance of performance, portability, features, and of course, the price.

While the requirements students have for their laptops may vary depending on the apps they need for school, a few top picks featured below promises to be some of the best up-to-date choices available in 2017.

Dell XPS 13

Viewed as a top choice for college and high school use by Tech Radar, the Dell XPS 13 is a great choice for those looking for a lightweight laptop that can handle performance-intensive tasks like video editing.

The build of the XPS 13 stands out with its aluminum lid and carbon fiber keyboard deck, and it packs updated hardware inside, as well. Its 13.3-inch Quad High Definition display, with touch capability an option, is driven by an Intel HD Graphics 620 graphics chip. It has an option for a Kaby Lake dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, along with 8 GB of memory and 128 GB of solid-state storage.

The Dell XPS 13 is currently priced at about $929 for the Intel Core i5 variant.

Asus ZenBook UX330UA

A notebook lauded by Laptop Magazine for its long battery life and a good compromise between specs and price, the ZenBook costs about $700 while packing decent specs.

It has a 256 GB solid state drive and 8 GB of memory, and it is powered by an Intel Core i5 chip. It has a full High Definition display at 1080p resolution and features Harman Kardon speakers for accurate audio.

The selling point of the ZenBook, however, is the battery life, which, when tested, lasted for more than ten hours on a single charge.

Acer Chromebook 14

For a laptop with all the necessary features at a great price, PC Magazine avidly recommends the Acer Chromebook 14. For a budget laptop below $300 price range, this 14-inch laptop has a battery that lasts up to 12 hours, along with an In-Plane Switching (IPS) screen for wide viewing angles.

The monitor is a full High Definition display, which is very convenient for students working with documents or multimedia. A few touches go into this laptop with group viewing in mind — from its wide viewing angles and large screen dimensions to its matte, glare-free finish.

The laptop is powered by an Intel Celeron N3160 quad-core chip and supported by 4 GB of memory, which is plenty for multitasking use. It starts at $265 on Amazon for the Silver Chromebook variant.