Best TV Shows to Binge-Watch Summer 2017: Top Three Shows to Watch on NetFlix

Summer is the time to enjoy the warm weather outdoors, but for those who prefer to stay at home, the season is also a great excuse to power through a season or two of some of the great TV shows available on Netflix.

Facebook/Sherlock.BBCWA promo image of BBC's "Sherlock" as the cover photo on the show's official Facebook page.

TV viewing has come a long way, with streaming services like Netflix making an entire season of popular shows available all at once. Fans nowadays can binge-watch a season from start to finish in one sitting, which is a perfectly fine way to spend the summer break.

A few new seasons of the top shows today are just right for the laid back summer season, as listed by the Tech Junkie.

Third on the list is "Sherlock," which features the iconic detective re-imagined in a modern-day setting. The interplay between Benedict Cumberbatch's rendition of Sherlock Holmes against the straightlaced Watson by Martin Freeman is a sight to see this summer. The continuity of Sherlock's cases lead the duo to run around present day London, making it easy to lose oneself in one episode after another.

The star-studded cast of "Penny Dreadful" features Eva Green as she is joined by a diverse cast of classic characters including Dracula, Dorian Gray and Dr. Frankenstein with his creation. The 1890s setting of the show combined with the eclectic mix of Victorian-era monsters make this Netflix series the TV equivalent of a page-turner.

A top recommendation is "Peaky Blinders," a series following the story of Tommy Shelby, leader of an Irish-Gypsy gang in post World War I England. Cillian Murphy plays the calculating Shelby in this crime drama set in 1920s Europe, with the aftermath of the world war providing a backdrop to the criminal gangs of the time.

The cat-and-mouse game between Shelby and a top detective played by Sam Neill will keep viewers clicking on the Next Episode button this summer.