Best Weight Loss Apps for iOS, Android: Apps to Help You Eat and Train Healthily

With today's busy work schedules and daily information overload, a bit of help when it comes to remind health-conscious adults of their diet and exercise goes a long way. Nowadays, a few apps loaded into a mobile device can provide some of the guidance a weight watcher needs to eat right, train hard and get motivated.

(Photo: Pixabay/stevepb)A photo of some weight-loss aids, clockwise from top left — training shoes, weight scale, exercise ball and a pair of dumbbells.

Summer of 2017 is drawing near, but there is still plenty of time to get in shape in time for beach season. People looking to lose weight in the fastest and healthiest way possible will appreciate all the help they can get. Some of it can come in the form of mobile apps that can be their pocket guide to eating the right meals, training properly and celebrating their weight milestones with fellow dieters. Gotta Be Mobile covers two of the best apps available for the iOS and Android; find out the best for each aspect of the weight loss process.

"Fooducate"

Half the battle of losing weight is eating right, and with the hundreds of thousands of offerings on the grocery aisles, it can be hard to figure out which products are good for the buyer. "Fooducate" takes out most of the guesswork and the time spent poring over nutritional facts. By scanning the product code with a smartphone camera, the app can give nutrition information at a glance, including an overall grade as assessed by "Fooducate" experts. Available for iOS and Android.

"Nike Training Club"

Available for Apple and Android devices, the "Nike Training Club" app helps take the hesitation in choosing and committing to a workout routine by offering hundreds of workouts ranging from beginner to advanced exercises. What's more, the app can connect to a tablet or TV so users can work out to videos on a wider screen.