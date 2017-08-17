Best Weight-Loss Diets and Exercises 2017: How Eating Clean Helped Duff Goldman Lose Weight in Three Months

Weight loss for most seems to be an insurmountable objective given that it is so easy to gain pounds than to get rid of them. But this hasn't stopped former "Ace of Cakes" star Duff Goldman from shedding all those excess calories.

Goldman showed off his impressive weight loss by posting before and after photos on Instagram. The photos were taken just three months apart, something that the pastry chef himself couldn't believe.

A post shared by Duff Goldman (@duffgoldman) on Aug 10, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

"Wow. It's been three months and I feel like these are photos of two different people," he wrote.

The television personality also told curious fans that the secret to his weight loss was the "old school" way of "eating clean, riding my bike, lifting weights."

While most people aren't too keen on biking or even lifting weights, eating clean is something everyone can do — with a little self-discipline, that is. Given that most of the body's energy consumption is used to keep it functioning, simply regulating one's diet can have a real impact on one's weight.

Aside from eating clean, the frequency and timing of meals are also important. According to Dr. Hana Kehleova of Loma Linda University, the best way to lose weight is to make breakfast the biggest meal of the day, have a medium lunch and then a small dinner.

Eating breakfast is particularly paramount to weight loss. A large breakfast kicks off the metabolism for the day and adults should take at least 400–600 calories within an hour of waking up. The focus should also be on protein as well as healthy fats and fiber, as these take longer to digest and leave dieters feeling fuller longer.

While going to the gym and lifting weights seem daunting to those looking to shed a few pounds, dieting isn't. A few minor alterations to the type and size of meals can go a long way to getting that perfect figure.