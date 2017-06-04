Best Xbox Game Pass Titles 2017: Highlights of the New Subscription Service for Xbox

Microsoft has just launched an Xbox subscription service that reminds many of Netflix, but for console titles. The Xbox Game Pass launched on Thursday, June 1, and it opened up access to a huge collection of Xbox games for just $10 a month.

YouTube/XboxMicrosoft launched Xbox Game Pass last June 1.

The Xbox Game Pass is now available for Xbox Live Gold members as Microsoft launched the subscription service for the console that is the first of its kind. Players can avail of the pass for free as the company offers a 14-day trial for all Xbox One owners with the new launch, according to Business Insider.

Subscribing to the Xbox Game Pass opens unlimited access to a selection of over 100 games, with more coming every month. Paid subscription after the free trial will cost $10 per month.

"Halo 5: Guardians" is one of the newest titles out and available for Game Pass subscribers, and it is one of the must-have games for Xbox One owners looking for an updated "Halo" title for their console. While not the best of the "Halo" franchise has to offer story-wise, the online multiplayer aspect is a selling point for the game, according to the International Business Times.

"Bioshock" represents a classic in world-building and storytelling, and it is definitely recommended for players looking for a deep single-player story. With a launch as far back as ten years ago, the game is showing its age in terms of graphics. The atmosphere and mechanics, on the other hand, marks a milestone that even its developer 2K Boston is struggling to replicate even now.

"Gears of War 2" is another must-have for players looking to build their library of action games. The "Gears of War" franchise is synonymous with fast, cover-based third-person shooting action, and this sequel improves on the original in a lot of ways.

The video below shows a brief overview of the new Game Pass subscription service for the Xbox.