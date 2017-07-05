Beta Version of Apple's New macOS High Sierra Is Now Available for Download

Apple The beta for the High Sierra, Apple's newest macOS, is now available for download.

The High Sierra is the latest macOS developed by Apple, and while it may not be released until the fall of 2017, the good people of Apple have opened the beta version to the public so that people will see firsthand the improvements made by the company.

Apple first launched their new macOS during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) last month and with the High Sierra, people will get to see a couple new features added to the Macbook and the iMac. According to Recombu, this will include a better filing system and better first party applications.

Now take note that the High Sierra available for download is still in its beta form which means that it's not yet finished. However, it can give you a great insight as to how the new macOS will be.

For those who are willing to try the new High Sierra, just head on to Apple's beta page and there, instructions can be found that will enable one to enroll a device. Once the device has been enrolled, the beta will become downloadable. Once the beta finishes downloading, the next step will be installing it.

Just in case the beta becomes in conflict with the Macbook or iMac hardware, it will definitely help if a Time Machine Backup is enabled. To do that, just head onto the System Preferences and then choose "Time Machine." It will also be easier if one makes use of the search bar to look for the option.

Apple has reassured that the new macOS will work on any Macbook or iMac device running the Sierra.

One feature that users are sure to love is the enhanced privacy implemented with the new macOS High Sierra. With the new macOS, third parties will have quite a difficult time tracking information from users. This means that users are better protected from unrelated sites, Macworld reports.