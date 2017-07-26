Bethenny Frankel Enjoys the Hamptons With Fredrick Eklund Amid Rumors of Her Involvement in 'RHONY' Cast Change

Bethenny Frankel is all smiles with her BFF Fredrik Eklund while in the Hamptons, as seen in a snap posted by "The Real Housewives of New York" star.

YouTube/Bravo Bethenny Frankel and Fredrik Eklund as seen in the trailer for "Million Dollar Listing New York" season 6.

It is no secret that the reality star is teaming up with Eklund for a brand-new series on Bravo and now the two have taken to the East Coast to enjoy themselves. Clearly, both Frankel and Eklund have gotten what they were looking for in the Hamptons as they shared a series of posts about their adventures.

Frankel took to Instagram to post a shot of her with Eklund while in their best business casual look. Not to be outdone by his friend, Eklund also took to the social media platform and posted a video of himself dancing and pouring red wine on his bare chest with Frankel excitedly filming it all.

What happens in the Hamptons... A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jul 16, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

In the video, someone can even be heard shouting, "That's a white outfit!" as Eklund poured the wine on himself. According to Eklund, the best part of the video was Frankel filming him but then he refuted this claim saying that the best part actually happens at the end of the clip when he pours the wine.

Frankel then also shared a video of herself dancing and thankfully, it was a little tamer than the one Eklund posted.

Frankel and Eklund's new show titled "Keeping it Real Estate" will see the two purchasing and flipping properties in New York City.

It's definitely looking like Frankel is much loved by the Bravo network. There are even rumors claiming that she was instrumental in the cast change of "The Real Housewives of New York." With this, it's definitely looking like the reality star has an incredible influence over at Bravo especially with her friendship with Andy Cohen.