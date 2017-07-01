Bethenny Frankel News: Ex-Husband Jason Hoppy Hit With Additional Stalking Charges

One year since they officially divorced, the conflict between Bethenny Frankel and her ex-husband Jason Hoppy goes on. On top of the existing charges against him, Hoppy was arraigned earlier this week on a few more.

Back in January, Hoppy was arrested after he sent Frankel several text messages and emails as well as confronting her at the school of their daughter Bryn. He had allegedly tried to "destroy" Frankel during their confrontation. In the messages he sent to his ex-wife, Hoppy allegedly told Frankel that he would continue communicating with her as often as he wished, "regardless of any attorney" that she hired.

After the incident, Hoppy was charged with one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, one count of stalking in the fourth degree and another count of harassment in the second degree. The star of "The Real Housewives of New York" was also granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband.

Showing up in court to defend himself against the aforementioned charges, Hoppy found out that he had been hit once again with a few more charges-- one count of stalking in the third degree and one count of stalking in the fourth degree. According to his lawyer, his client was in denial of the allegations and was ready to answer the charges pressed against him during the next hearing on Aug. 8.

Frankel and Hoppy got married in 2010 but decided to get a divorce in 2012. Their proceedings lasted for four years, ending in 2016 when their request for a divorce was ultimately finalized.

In the course of those four years, the ex-couple fought over several issues, including alimony, the custody of their child, and Frankel's condo in New York City. A few weeks after Hoppy left their home in Tribecca, their lawyers informed them that the divorce was final. Despite that, however, the ex-couple have continued to be at odds with each other.