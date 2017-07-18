Bethenny Frankel News: 'Real Housewives of New York City' Star Flaunts Bikini Body With Fredrik Eklund

Bethenny Frankel is smoking hot, that much is apparent as the 46-year-old "Real Housewife of New York" star strutted in the Hamptons. With her was "Million Dollar Listing New York's" Fredrik Eklund who is shooting with her for a new reality series, "Keeping It Real Estate."

YouTube/Bravo Bethenny Frankel and Fredrik Eklund as seen in the trailer for "Million Dollar Listing New York" season 6.

Sporting a striped multicolored bikini with aviator shades and a black top hat, Frankel spent most of her Sunday paddle boarding with Eklund. The Skinnygirl founder showcased her toned body as cameras rolled for their new show.

In "Keeping It Real Estate," Eklund and Frankel will be "investing millions" of their own money on properties. The show will take fans inside their partnership as they "scout, buy and design multi-million-dollar properties." It will also go into their fun-loving dynamic as they flip high-end properties for a big payout.

What happens in the Hamptons... A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jul 16, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

"I love her, and she loves me, and we are, but we fight. She's so freaking annoying. She's a freak," Eklund said about their friendship on The Daily Dish podcast.

The 40-year-old Swedish native, who is married to artist Derek Kaplan, also joked that he wanted the show to be called "Flip a B*tch," something that his co-star came up with.

Meanwhile, Frankel said that Eklund's transition from "Million Dollar Listing New York" into her world has been going smoothly. She explained that back in "MDLNY," he is in charge of everything as he is a business guy. With "Keeping It Real Estate," however, people are going to see "something different" in him, a side no one has seen before.

With millions of dollars at stake in their new show, it's safe to say that their friendship will be tested. Will Frankel and Eklund crumble under the pressure or will their friendship weather the storm of each million-dollar venture?

"Keeping It Real Estate" will air exclusively on Bravo though no release date has been announced.