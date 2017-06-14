Bethenny Frankel News: 'Real Housewives of New York' Star Spotted with New Beau on the Beach

"The Real Housewives of New York" star Bethenny Frankel has found herself a new man and was spotted with him strolling along the beach. Meanwhile, co-star Jill Zarin finds Frankel different from the person she was before.

Instagram/Bethenny FrankelBethenny Frankel is off the market.

Before Frankel got back into the dating scene, she was married to Jason Hoppy for six years. Frankel and Hoppy, who share a daughter, officially divorced in 2016.

Weeks after their split, there was already news of Frankel already being taken off the market by someone new. Frankel's new beau is Russ Theriot, owner of The Crew of Events, LLC.

A source shared with E! News that the relationship between Frankel and Theriot is casual, but they "are very into each other."

The two were spotted by Daily Mail strolling down a beach. Frankel was wearing a white embroidered Mexican-style shirt over a red string bikini, while Theriot was sporting a white shirt with a white sweatshirt tied around his waist. The two were both wearing sunglasses to keep away from attention.

Frankel's new man is reportedly almost 10 years younger than her. The Skinnygirl founder is now 46 years old, while Theriot is only 37.

A friend of Frankel disclosed to the publication that she is only having fun with Theriot, and that she is "keeping busy with her daughter and work."

"She is dating, but there is nothing serious," the source added.

Meanwhile, Frankel's co-star on "The Real Housewives of New York," Zarin, shared that she doesn't recognize her friend anymore.

While guesting on "The Daily Dish," Zarin shared that she doesn't see the same person in Frankel anymore. However, she did say that the change is not bad. "It's just a growing thing," Zarin added.

Zarin explained that she believes the reason her friend changed is because she became a mother. She added that times were different when they used to hang out before.

"You know, she's a mom now, she wasn't a mom then. [You have] to grow up fast when you're a mom. Now you're responsible for another human being," Zarin said.