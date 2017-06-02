Bethenny Frankel News: 'The Real Housewives of New York' Star Reveals Following Her Heart Got Her into Big Trouble

"The Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel has recently revealed the horrors she has been going through since her divorce with former husband, Jason Hoppy.

Facebook/Bethenny Frankel"The Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel has revealed in this week's episode of the reality show that following her heart made her life miserable in certain ways.

This week's episode of "The Real Housewives of New York City" featured Frankel, along with fellow "Housewives" stars Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer, confronting their fellow housewife Luann D'Agostino over talks about her would-be husband Tom D'Agostino, Jr.'s alleged new case of infidelity.

While D'Agostino admitted that the rumors were true, she affirmed that their wedding would push through, suggesting that she accepts her would-be husband for who he is, including his being a womanizer.

Later in the episode, D'Agostino gave some unsolicited advice to her fellow "The Real Housewives of New York City" co-stars, telling them to follow their gut feeling and heart when looking for a man and not base their choice on their standard. It was at that point when Frankel made an emotional reveal on the horrors she had been through for, supposedly, following her heart.

"Luann, my heart and gut and instinct got me in the toilet bowl...the worst situation of my entire life. I'm literally in a dungeon and torture chamber, and that is because I just went with my heart and my gut and could never have imagined what happened. That is real," revealed Frankel.

Frankel went on to say that D'Agostino has no idea of the troubles she has gone through, and wished for her fellow "The Real Housewives of New York City" star not to experience it. While she acknowledged that her previous marriage gave her something to be happy about, her 6-year old daughter Bryn, the divorce left her with so much devastation.

"And I'm happy and I'm rich and I have a beautiful daughter and a business and my life is great and I have a great guy and all the boxes are checked, but I have a disaster of a situation that you could never write or dream about," Frankel said as she proceeded venting out her sentiments.

Frankel and Hoppy filed for divorce in 2012, just two years after tying the knot. While their divorce was finalized last year, it was reported earlier this year that Hoppy kept harassing Frankel, even threatening her at their daughter's school. That prompted the reality star to file stalking and harassment charges against her ex-husband.