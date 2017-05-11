Bethesda Holding Open Tech Test Trial Run for 'Quake Champions'

"Quake" fans who have been watching "Quake Champions" through its development will now get a chance to try the game out for themselves. Bethesda announced that the upcoming title will be open to all players on the PC in an event that the company called its Large Scale Tech Test. The nine-day event will run starting from May 12, and it will end on May 21.

Bethesda is opening up "Quake Champions" for 10 days in a move that marks a drastic departure from the company's previous practice of holding closed betas for its upcoming first person shooters, according to IGN.

The news was revealed by Bethesda on a post on the news section of their official website. According to their announcement, players who were not able to make it into the closed beta of "Quake Champions" will have the opportunity from May 12 through May 21.

Unlike the closed beta where testing was done only during the weekends, this limited time event that's been called the Large Scale Tech Test for "Quake Champions" will make the game available live for 24 hours in the span of nine days.

What's more is that the Non-disclosure Agreement (NDA) will be dropped for the event. This means that participants are free to stream, record or share details about the test run to the public, unhindered by any confidentiality requirements.

The Large Scale Tech Test will also introduce a new four versus four game mode called Sacrifice. Bethesda revealed few details for the new gameplay mode, other than the fact that it will be two teams battling, with four players in each team needing "to work together to dominate the Arenas." Sacrifice will be among the other gameplay modes available during the tech test, alongside Deathmatch and Team Deathmatch, according to Digital Trends.

The video below is a short gameplay preview of the "Quake Champions'" Ranger, one of the playable characters for the upcoming game.