Bethesda May Be Planning to Announce Two New Games at E3, But 'The Elder Scrolls 6' May Not Be Among Them

The Electronic Entertainment Expo season is almost here, and right around this time of the year, rumors about big games possibly being announced at the event typically make the rounds online. One that has been mentioned recently is "The Elder Scrolls 6."

BethesdaIt may be a while before fans can get their first look at 'The Elder Scrolls 6'

That the eagerly anticipated sequel is once again turning into the subject of rampant speculation should come as no surprise to anyone who has been following the news about this game.

Fans have continually been asking about this game and something the folks over at Bethesda released recently is once again putting the rumor mill in overdrive.

Over on Twitter, Bethesda vice president for PR and marketing Pete Hines shared an image of the studio's E3 invite that features several of their games depicted as theme park attractions.

Notably, there are two "attractions" in the image that appear to still be in the works.

Fans have wasted no time picking up on that and have begun asking about it already.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, some fans have noted that "The Elder Scrolls 6" may be one of those in-development "attractions," drawing a reply from Hines that seems to be tinged with frustration and exasperation.

So, if the next "Elder Scrolls" game is not one of those "attractions," then what could Bethesda have in the works?

Going back again to some tweets from Hines, he has stated repeatedly in the past that the developers at Bethesda Game Studios are working on two other major titles that are expected to be released ahead of the next installment of the "Elder Scrolls" franchise.

These two games could end up being the ones that the people from Bethesda reveal at this year's E3.

Still, fans can rest assured that "The Elder Scrolls 6" will be made eventually, but those hoping that it may be revealed this year may want to adjust their expectations.