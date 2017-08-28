Bethesda Sets 2017 Release Dates for Big VR Games

Bethesda Softworks A still from the first official trailer of "Fallout 4 VR."

Game developer Bethesda Softworks recently set release dates for the virtual reality port of some of their biggest games, and luckily, they are all coming out before the year ends.

Ahead of the QuakeCon 2017 trade show, Bethesda announced what upcoming games from their pipeline would be available for demo gaming in the said event, which took place this weekend.

In the same announcement, Bethesda confirmed the corresponding retail release dates for the upcoming VR games, namely "Skyrim VR," "DOOM VFR," and "Fallout 4 VR." The said games will be out on Nov. 17, Dec. 1, and Dec. 12, respectively.

"DOOM VFR" will be released on the PlayStation VR and HTC Vive, which means it can be played on PS4 and PC. Meanwhile, "Skyrim VR" is exclusively for the PSVR while "Fallout 4 VR" will be added to the HTC Vive library.

All these games were playable at the QuakeCon 2017 alongside other upcoming Bethesda games namely "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus," "The Evil Within 2," and "Dishonored: Death of the Outsider."

QuakeCon 2017 began on Aug. 24 and ended on Aug. 27. It was held at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas.

Fans may recall that "Fallout 4 VR" and DOOM VFR" were both announced during a Bethesda press event that coincided with this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo that was held last June.

Some fans are looking forward to seeing Bethesda adding more VR platforms in which these games can be played. However, as GamesIndustry.biz pointed out, it would be impossible to see these titles sold for Oculus Rift head gears.

Bethesda's parent company, Zenimax Media, is still caught in a legal scuffle against the Facebook-owned company Oculus. The issue is far from being resolved, however, because if Zenimax gets a court decision on their side, the company is looking at a compensation of more than $500 million on top of the 20 percent they stand to get of Oculus' profits in the next 10 years.